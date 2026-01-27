Laos, Myanmar, Thailand join forces to battle transboundary air pollution

The agreement was approved at a high-level meeting in Vientiane, where a Thai delegation led by the Deputy Director General of the Pollution Control Department, Thananchai Wannasuk, met with counterparts from Laos and Myanmar to advance technical and policy coordination, according to a report in The Nation Online on January 24.

Central to the plan is the use of satellite technology and real-time data sharing to monitor wildfire hotspots and air quality across shared borders—an approach officials described as a new phase of “satellite diplomacy”.

The initiative moves beyond emergency response, focusing instead on early detection, prevention and long-term mitigation.