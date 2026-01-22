Laos on track to graduate from LDC status this year, UN confirms

In recognition of these difficulties, the UN General Assembly adopted a Resolution in 2021 that extended the transition period for graduating countries from the usual three years to five.

Under this arrangement, Laos has until 2026 to prepare for graduation from LDC status, with a transition period lasting until 2029.

Based on assessments of Laos’ economic situation by international organisations such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in 2024 the economy grew by 4.0 %, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated growth at 4.3 %, and the World Bank (WB) at 4.1 %.

Data from the National Statistics Centre show that the economy grew by 4.3 % in 2024, slightly higher than the 4.2 % recorded in 2023.

Gross domestic product in 2024 reached 325,287 billion kip (US$15.08 billion), compared to 158,293 billion kip in 2012, indicating continued economic expansion.

Graduation from LDC status is expected to mark a new phase in Laos’ development, supporting its transition towards becoming a developing nation and moving from low-income to lower-middle-income status, similar to other countries in the region, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Following graduation, Laos is expected to strengthen its capacity to produce competitive goods for domestic and international markets through greater use of technology and innovation.

Access to the United Nations Technology Bank for LDCs will help improve standards, product quality, the business environment, and export capacity, contributing to increased foreign investment, job creation, and higher incomes in Laos.

The United Nations, other development partners, and Lao authorities have conducted studies to assess the potential impacts of reduced international grants and special support measures after graduation, to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition.

Khonesavanh Latsaphao

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network