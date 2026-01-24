Triple Alliance: Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar Unite to Combat Transboundary ‘Smoke Without Borders’

A new 2026–2027 strategic roadmap introduces satellite-linked fire mapping and sustainable farming to tackle the region’s persistent PM2.5 crisis.



Recognising that toxic haze carries no passport, Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar have formalised a trilateral defensive pact to address the perennial crisis of transboundary air pollution.

The move marks a shift from isolated national policies to a unified regional "Action Plan" for the 2026–2027 period, aimed at dismantling the root causes of the "grey shroud" that plagues Southeast Asia every dry season.

Representing the Thai government, Thananchai Wannasuk, deputy director-general of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), led a multi-agency delegation to the Lao capital, Vientiane, to coordinate with counterparts.

The summit signals a new era of "Satellite Diplomacy," utilising space technology and real-time data sharing to track wildfire hotspots across shared frontiers.

Unlike previous attempts that focused solely on emergency response, this new roadmap targets the entire ecosystem of pollution.

