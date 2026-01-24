PM2.5 levels rise in Bangkok, 7 districts in orange zone

PM2.5 levels in Bangkok have exceeded safe limits today, with the air quality reaching the "orange zone" in 7 districts, including Lat Krabang, Bang Rak, and Pathum Wan. The Department of Meteorology warns that the cold and stagnant air will cause PM2.5 accumulation to persist through the end of January.

The most recent measurements between 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM on January 24, 2026, revealed PM2.5 concentrations ranging from 23.0 to 46.4 µg/m³ across Bangkok, with the citywide average at 30.9 µg/m³.

These levels have risen above the safety threshold, leading to increased health risks. The air quality is expected to worsen through the end of the month due to low wind speeds and stable atmospheric conditions.