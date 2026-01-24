PM2.5 levels rise in Bangkok, 7 districts in orange zone

PM2.5 levels in Bangkok have exceeded safe limits today, with the air quality reaching the "orange zone" in 7 districts, including Lat Krabang, Bang Rak, and Pathum Wan. The Department of Meteorology warns that the cold and stagnant air will cause PM2.5 accumulation to persist through the end of January.
The most recent measurements between 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM on January 24, 2026, revealed PM2.5 concentrations ranging from 23.0 to 46.4 µg/m³ across Bangkok, with the citywide average at 30.9 µg/m³.
These levels have risen above the safety threshold, leading to increased health risks. The air quality is expected to worsen through the end of the month due to low wind speeds and stable atmospheric conditions.
Health Advisory for Bangkok Residents:
General public: It is recommended that everyone wear PM2.5 masks when going outdoors, reduce time spent on strenuous outdoor activities, and monitor for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: These include children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. They should avoid physical exertion outdoors and seek medical advice if they develop any symptoms.
In addition to the weather conditions, the Department of Meteorology forecasts that from January 29 to February 1, air quality may improve slightly as atmospheric conditions change, with the winds from the Gulf of Thailand expected to influence air flow in the area.
The department is also monitoring air quality levels in specific areas, such as Lat Krabang, Bang Rak, and Pathum Wan, where the PM2.5 levels remain significantly elevated.
In these regions, where the air quality remains in the "orange zone", there is a heightened risk for health issues. Residents and commuters in these areas are advised to carry protective masks at all times and limit outdoor activities.