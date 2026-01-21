Bangkok’s overall air quality remains moderate, Pathum Wan tops PM2.5 readings

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across Bangkok on January 21, 2026 at 07:00.
The citywide average was 29.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: 37.5 µg/m³). Pathum Wan recorded the highest PM2.5 level at 48.2 µg/m³, which exceeds the standard and is at a level that begins to affect health.
Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok
Health advice for orange-level air quality (begins to affect health)
General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.