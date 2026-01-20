Bangkok PM2.5 update: Pathum Wan records the city’s highest level

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across Bangkok on January 20, 2026 at 07:00. The citywide average was 39.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the standard level of 37.5 µg/m³.
North Bangkok: 39.9–54.4 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health
East Bangkok: 35.2–48.7 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health
Central Bangkok: 33.8–46.4 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health
South Bangkok: 33.2–62.1 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health
North Thon Buri: 32.4–40.8 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate air quality
South Thon Buri: 30.7–40.1 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate air quality
Across Bangkok, PM2.5 levels are trending higher, with air quality generally at a level beginning to affect health.
General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.