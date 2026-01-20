null

Bangkok PM2.5 update: Pathum Wan records the city’s highest level

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026

Bangkok’s average PM2.5 level reached 39.7 µg/m³ at 7am on Jan 20, 2026, above the 37.5 µg/m³ standard, with Pathum Wan recording the highest reading at 62.1 µg/m³.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across Bangkok on January 20, 2026 at 07:00. The citywide average was 39.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the standard level of 37.5 µg/m³.

Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok

  1. Pathum Wan: 62.1 µg/m³
  2. Chatuchak: 54.4 µg/m³
  3. Khlong Sam Wa: 48.7 µg/m³
  4. Bang Rak: 48.2 µg/m³
  5. Lat Krabang: 46.5 µg/m³
  6. Wang Thonglang: 46.4 µg/m³
  7. Lak Si: 45.7 µg/m³
  8. Bang Kho Laem: 44.2 µg/m³
  9. Min Buri: 43.6 µg/m³
  10. Ratchathewi: 43.3 µg/m³
  11. Sai Mai: 42.5 µg/m³
  12. Bang Sue: 42.3 µg/m³

Bangkok PM2.5 update: Pathum Wan records the city’s highest level


PM2.5 levels by zone

North Bangkok: 39.9–54.4 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

East Bangkok: 35.2–48.7 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

Central Bangkok: 33.8–46.4 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

South Bangkok: 33.2–62.1 µg/m³
Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

North Thon Buri: 32.4–40.8 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate air quality

South Thon Buri: 30.7–40.1 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate air quality


Overall outlook

Across Bangkok, PM2.5 levels are trending higher, with air quality generally at a level beginning to affect health.

Bangkok PM2.5 update: Pathum Wan records the city’s highest level


Health advice

General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy