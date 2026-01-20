Bangkok PM2.5 update: Pathum Wan records the city’s highest level



PM2.5 levels by zone

North Bangkok: 39.9–54.4 µg/m³

Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

East Bangkok: 35.2–48.7 µg/m³

Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

Central Bangkok: 33.8–46.4 µg/m³

Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

South Bangkok: 33.2–62.1 µg/m³

Overall: Air quality at a level beginning to affect health

North Thon Buri: 32.4–40.8 µg/m³

Overall: Moderate air quality

South Thon Buri: 30.7–40.1 µg/m³

Overall: Moderate air quality



Overall outlook

Across Bangkok, PM2.5 levels are trending higher, with air quality generally at a level beginning to affect health.



Health advice

General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.