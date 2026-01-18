Dense fog in parts of Bangkok as North and Northeast stay cool to cold

Next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be cool, with morning fog and locally dense fog.

The North and upper Northeast will stay cool to cold as a weak high-pressure system/cool air mass covers the region.

Meanwhile, westerly winds from Myanmar will move over upper Northern Thailand and upper Laos.

Lower Central Thailand and the East may see isolated light rain, as south-easterly winds bring in moisture.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

They should drive with extra caution in foggy areas and remain alert to fire hazards amid dry conditions.

In the South, there will be isolated light rain as a weak north-easterly monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be around 1 metre.

Mariners should exercise caution.