Dense fog in parts of Bangkok as North and Northeast stay cool to cold

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are expected to see morning mist and localised thick fog, while cooler-to-cold conditions persist across the North and Northeast under a weakening high-pressure system.

  • Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to experience morning fog, with dense fog in some areas.
  • The North and Northeast regions of Thailand will remain cool to cold, with minimum temperatures on mountain tops as low as 3°C.
  • The cool weather in the upper parts of the country is attributed to a weak high-pressure system and cool air mass covering the region.
  • Authorities advise the public to take care of their health due to changing weather and to drive with extra caution in foggy conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Sunday (January 18) Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are expected to experience morning fog, with dense fog in some areas, and a 10% chance of rain.

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold.

Next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be cool, with morning fog and locally dense fog.

The North and upper Northeast will stay cool to cold as a weak high-pressure system/cool air mass covers the region.

Meanwhile, westerly winds from Myanmar will move over upper Northern Thailand and upper Laos.

Lower Central Thailand and the East may see isolated light rain, as south-easterly winds bring in moisture.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

They should drive with extra caution in foggy areas and remain alert to fire hazards amid dry conditions.

In the South, there will be isolated light rain as a weak north-easterly monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be around 1 metre.

Mariners should exercise caution.

Regional forecast from 6am Sunday (January 18) to 6am Monday (January 19)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Morning fog; locally dense fog; 10% chance of rain
  • Min: 23–24°C | Max: 32–35°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; locally dense fog
  • Min: 14–20°C | Max: 29–34°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, Min: 3–12°C
  • North-westerly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; locally dense fog
  • Min: 15–22°C | Max: 32–34°C
  • Highlands: cold, Min: 7–14°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with morning fog; locally dense fog; isolated light rain in the lower part of the region
  • Min: 19–21°C | Max: 34–36°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

East region

  • Cool with morning fog; locally dense fog; 10% chance of rain, mainly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • Min: 22–24°C | Max: 31–35°C
  • South-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves below 1 metre, offshore around 1 metre

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung
  • Min: 21–23°C | Max: 31–34°C
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards: south-easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre
  • From Songkhla southwards: easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga, Krabi and Trang
  • Min: 22–25°C | Max: 32–35°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre, offshore above 1 metre
