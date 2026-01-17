Cool mornings with fog across upper Thailand; light rain possible in East

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Saturday that a weak high-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, bringing cool mornings with fog and thick patches in some areas.

Cool to cold conditions are expected in the North and the Northeast.

The TMD said westerly winds from Myanmar will move across the upper North and upper Laos, while southeasterly winds prevailing over the East may bring isolated light rain.

The department advised people to take care of their health due to changeable weather, and to be alert to fire risks as conditions remain dry.

With reduced visibility in fog-prone areas, the TMD also urged all transport operators and motorists to take extra caution.

In the South, a weak northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, with isolated rain forecast in parts of the South.

Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be around one metre, and all vessels were advised to proceed with caution.