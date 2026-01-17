Cool mornings with fog across upper Thailand; light rain possible in East

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Saturday that a weak high-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, bringing cool mornings with fog and thick patches in some areas.
Cool to cold conditions are expected in the North and the Northeast.
The TMD said westerly winds from Myanmar will move across the upper North and upper Laos, while southeasterly winds prevailing over the East may bring isolated light rain.
The department advised people to take care of their health due to changeable weather, and to be alert to fire risks as conditions remain dry.
With reduced visibility in fog-prone areas, the TMD also urged all transport operators and motorists to take extra caution.
In the South, a weak northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, with isolated rain forecast in parts of the South.
Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be around one metre, and all vessels were advised to proceed with caution.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog and thick patches in some places. Isolated light rains mostly in the upper part. Minimum temperature 14-19 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 5-14 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Cool to cold with morning fog and thick patches in some places. Minimum temperature 15-22 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 8-15 °C. Easterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Central: Cool with morning fog and thick patches in some places. Minimum temperature 19-22 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
East: Cool with morning fog and thick patches in some places. Isolated light rains mostly along the coast. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 metre and about 1 metre offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool in the upper part. Isolated light rains. Minimum temperature 19-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards: Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre. Songkhla downwards: Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre.
South (West Coast): Morning cool in the upper part and isolated rains mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and above 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool with morning fog and thick patches in some places. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.