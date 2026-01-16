Weakening high-pressure system brings warmer weather and morning fog across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather update on Friday, reporting that the high-pressure system covering upper Thailand is weakening. As a result, temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2°C, bringing warmer conditions, along with morning fog and thick patches in some areas. Cool to cold weather is still likely in the North and Northeast regions.

At the same time, a westerly trough from Myanmar is set to move through the upper North, while southeasterly winds will prevail over the East, bringing isolated light rains. The TMD advises people to stay healthy amid the changeable weather conditions and be cautious of potential fire risks due to the dry air. Travel is also expected to be affected by poor visibility, so motorists should exercise extra caution.

The northeast monsoon remains moderate over the lower Gulf and southern Thailand, with isolated thundershowers expected in the lower South. Wind and wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves likely to reach 1-2 meters. The upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will see waves of about 1 meter, but in areas of thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 meters. All ships are urged to take care and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms.