Weakening high-pressure system brings warmer weather and morning fog across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather update on Friday, reporting that the high-pressure system covering upper Thailand is weakening. As a result, temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2°C, bringing warmer conditions, along with morning fog and thick patches in some areas. Cool to cold weather is still likely in the North and Northeast regions.
At the same time, a westerly trough from Myanmar is set to move through the upper North, while southeasterly winds will prevail over the East, bringing isolated light rains. The TMD advises people to stay healthy amid the changeable weather conditions and be cautious of potential fire risks due to the dry air. Travel is also expected to be affected by poor visibility, so motorists should exercise extra caution.
The northeast monsoon remains moderate over the lower Gulf and southern Thailand, with isolated thundershowers expected in the lower South. Wind and wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves likely to reach 1-2 meters. The upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will see waves of about 1 meter, but in areas of thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 meters. All ships are urged to take care and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog and thick patches in some places. 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Isolated light rains mostly in the upper part. Minimum temperature 14-20 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 6-14 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Cool to cold with morning fog and thick patches in some places. 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature 15-22 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 8-15 °C. Easterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Central: Cool with morning fog and thick patches in some places. 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature 19-22 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
East: Cool with morning fog and thick patches in some place. 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Isolated light rains mostly along the coast. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meters offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool in the upper part and 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Isolated thundershower mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 20-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards: Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meters in thundershowers. Songkhla downwards: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Morning cool in the upper part with isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers and offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool with morning fog and thick patches in some places. 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.