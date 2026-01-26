Min Aung Hlaing shrugs off criticism as military-backed party dominates Myanmar vote

Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday brushed aside foreign criticism of the country’s election as the final round of voting took place, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) already holding commanding majorities from earlier phases, Reuters reported.

After two rounds held on December 28 and January 11, the USDP had won 193 of 209 seats in the lower house and 52 of 78 seats in the upper house, according to the report. Voter turnout was about 55% in each round, well below the roughly 70% recorded in the 2015 and 2020 elections.

Major opposition groups did not contest the election amid a civil war triggered by the 2021 coup that returned the military to power. Malaysia, which chaired ASEAN last year, has said the regional bloc would not endorse the election.

“Whether the international community recognizes this or not, we don't understand their perspective. The people’s vote is the recognition we need,” Min Aung Hlaing told reporters, according to video broadcast on state TV.

On Sunday, voting took place in about 60 townships, including the major cities of Yangon and Mandalay. Domestic media images showed Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in civilian clothes, meeting voters at a polling station in Mandalay in what appeared to be a relaxed atmosphere.