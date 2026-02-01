Nan province to host fireworks and drone display in royal tribute on 3-4 Feb 2026

Event schedule:

3 February 2026, 7.40pm–8pm (approx)

Recommended viewing location: Nong Nam Krok, Muang Tuet subdistrict, Phu Phiang district, Nan.

Under the theme “The Legacy of Light – Light for Humanity,” the display will represent the light of knowledge, hope, and ongoing efforts in medical and public health for the well-being of all mankind.

4 February 2026, 7.20pm–7.35pm (approx)

Recommended viewing location: Nong Nam Krok, Muang Tuet subdistrict, Phu Phiang district, Nan.

Under the theme “The Symphony of Nan - A Journey of Light, Soul, and Legacy,” the event will showcase the charm of Nan through its culture, nature, and the Lanna lanterns that carry prayers, love, and hope, lighting up the sky.

Viewing location: Nong Nam Krok, Muang Tuet subdistrict, Phu Phiang district, Nan – a popular landmark driving the economy and tourism of Nan forward.

Nan province invites everyone to come and enjoy this beautiful display. Residents in the nearby areas, as well as the elderly, young children, and pet owners, are advised to be prepared for the sounds and lights from the fireworks. The organisers apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Source: www.thailand.go.th