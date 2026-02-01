Election Commission explains five advance voting glitches, promises fixes

Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the Election Commission (EC), gave an overview after the advance voting on Sunday (February 1), saying the process was orderly overall, but noting several incidents that he wanted to clarify to ensure public understanding.

Missing candidate introduction leaflets at some polling units

In some polling units in certain provinces, candidate introduction leaflets for some political parties were not available at the polling stations. After checks, the EC found this occurred at only two locations nationwide: Chon Buri and Chiang Rai.

The issue originated from Lampang, where the document sets were incorrectly dispatched. The set sent to Chon Buri had a duplicate number 6, with number 8 missing, while in Chiang Rai the candidate introduction sheet numbered 8 was placed in a different constituency.

Problem with a QR code for MP candidate information

Regarding a QR code created by Bangkok to provide candidate information to voters, a problem was found in Bang Bon, where the QR code linked to candidate information from 2023. Sawang apologised for the mistake.

As for claims that an EC official called to threaten someone, he said he believed it was unlikely to be an EC staff member, as officials are trained to serve the public and, given that this was the EC’s own shortcoming, they should apologise rather than intimidate anyone.

However, he said he would look into the matter again.