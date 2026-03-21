Firm raided after 6 killed in tunnel accident in Japan

The Mie prefectural police department is investigating whether there were any problems in the company's management system for ensuring the health and safety of its employees.



In the accident, which occurred around 2.20am in the tunnel on the outbound line of the Shin-Meishin Expressway, the truck driven by Mitsuyo Mizutani, 54, rear-ended a vehicle in front, and two more vehicles were involved. He was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.