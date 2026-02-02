Two Russians arrested over alleged killing of fellow Russian in Chon Buri

Thai police have arrested two Russian men on suspicion of murdering a fellow Russian and attempting to conceal evidence by burying the victim’s remains in a tapioca plantation in Chon Buri.

Police said Pattaya Court issued arrest warrants for Iaroslav Demidov, 35, and Dmitrii Maskalev, 38, in connection with the death of Mikhail Emelianov, 30, last month.

Complaint filed after mother lost contact

The case began after a complaint was filed at the Nong Prue police station by Emelianov’s mother, Olga Lazabenko, 51.