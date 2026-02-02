‘Police Care’ app helps spot fake police, freeze accounts and check scam numbers

Airin Phanrit, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, said on Monday (February 2) that the government, through the Royal Thai Police, has developed “Police Care” — a police app for the public that brings together safety services and practical assistance in one place.
The app is designed to be comprehensive and easy to use, covering legal information, guidance on preparing to file a complaint, online reporting, alerts and warnings, case tracking, traffic tickets, finding nearby police stations, and self-service bank account freezing.
The Police Care app has also introduced two new features: checking scammer bank accounts and checking scammer phone numbers. These features are linked to the Royal Thai Police’s online reporting database, allowing the public to verify suspicious information before transferring money or answering calls, reducing the risk of being defrauded.
To use the features, users open the Police Care app, select the data-check menu, and log in via ThaiD for security. They then enter the suspected bank account number or phone number. The system will process the request and quickly display the results.
If the information matches a scammer record, the app will flag it with warnings such as “Scammer” and “Danger! Do not transfer under any circumstances.”
In addition, Police Care functions as a one-stop service for the public. Users can check for fake police officers, track case progress, review reporting procedures, find nearby police stations, and access safety information during major holidays — such as the “leave your house with police” initiative, traffic routes, and highway service points.
The app has also added an “Election law information” menu to help the public understand relevant laws and prohibitions — for example, the ban on photographing ballot papers — to prevent unintentional violations.
Police Care can be downloaded free of charge on Android via the Google Play Store and on iOS via the Apple App Store.