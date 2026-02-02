‘Police Care’ app helps spot fake police, freeze accounts and check scam numbers

The Police Care app has also introduced two new features: checking scammer bank accounts and checking scammer phone numbers. These features are linked to the Royal Thai Police’s online reporting database, allowing the public to verify suspicious information before transferring money or answering calls, reducing the risk of being defrauded.

To use the features, users open the Police Care app, select the data-check menu, and log in via ThaiD for security. They then enter the suspected bank account number or phone number. The system will process the request and quickly display the results.

If the information matches a scammer record, the app will flag it with warnings such as “Scammer” and “Danger! Do not transfer under any circumstances.”