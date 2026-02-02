Sihasak says Thai military ready to respond if Cambodia deliberately fires or provokes

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Monday that there are still channels for dialogue over the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, after an incident on the evening of January 30 in which Cambodia allegedly fired rounds that crossed into Thai territory. He said the priority is to rebuild mutual trust, with discussions continuing at the local level.

He said incidents can sometimes stem from misunderstandings, but any developments that raise concern must be addressed through communication and fact-finding, noting that existing mechanisms are working.

However, he stressed the need for a durable ceasefire, with no clashes or provocations—either on the ground or through public statements. Trust, he said, must be rebuilt gradually, which would make the direction of restoring relations clearer.

Asked whether the public could be assured that no incident would occur between now and February 8, when Thailand is set to hold an election, Sihasak said Thailand must continue engaging with Cambodia to ensure there are no developments and that the ceasefire is genuinely sustainable.