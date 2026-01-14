Sihasak’s Decision to Join Bhumjaithai: Free hand to work and confidence in Anutin’s leadership

Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow explained on Wednesday that his decision to join the Bhumjaithai Party as one of its prime ministerial candidates was largely due to party leader Anutin Charnvirakul giving him a free hand to work.

Sihasak’s Reason for Joining Bhumjaithai

Sihasak noted that, aside from the freedom to work, he also believed that Anutin, the Bhumjaithai’s first PM candidate, was a leader who could be well accepted in the international community.

“I decided to join Bhumjaithai because Anutin gave me the freedom to work, and I believe we share common goals for the country. I also have several things I’d like to accomplish,” Sihasak said.