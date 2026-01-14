Sihasak’s Decision to Join Bhumjaithai: Free hand to work and confidence in Anutin’s leadership

Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow explained on Wednesday that his decision to join the Bhumjaithai Party as one of its prime ministerial candidates was largely due to party leader Anutin Charnvirakul giving him a free hand to work.
Sihasak noted that, aside from the freedom to work, he also believed that Anutin, the Bhumjaithai’s first PM candidate, was a leader who could be well accepted in the international community.
“I decided to join Bhumjaithai because Anutin gave me the freedom to work, and I believe we share common goals for the country. I also have several things I’d like to accomplish,” Sihasak said.
Previously, Sihasak, a former ambassador, was considered a technocrat, especially when he agreed to accept the post of foreign minister under Anutin’s government, which was initially meant to oversee the country for just three months before elections. Sihasak admitted that he initially found it difficult to enter politics, as he was not a politician and the country was facing multiple challenges.
“But during my talk with Anutin, he reassured me that I would have a free hand to work, which aligned with my goals,” he said.
Sihasak expressed confidence in Anutin’s leadership, stating that a strong leader must possess several key qualities: understanding Thailand, understanding its people, and understanding the world.
According to Sihasak, these qualities are vital because a good leader must represent Thailand effectively on the international stage.
“A leader must be able to speak about Thailand and position the country correctly amidst global competition and the volatility of world events. The goal is to ensure that foreign nations have confidence in Thailand’s leadership, whether it’s in terms of the economy, trade, investment, or maintaining strong relationships with the outside world,” Sihasak explained.
Sihasak also expressed confidence that Bhumjaithai’s "10 Plus" policies would address key challenges in the country, including economic, social, and educational issues, and help create a better future for Thailand’s economy.
“I believe this is where the public can have confidence in the Bhumjaithai Party. Despite the intense challenges and issues over the past 2-3 months, we have been able to overcome them and lay the foundation for the country’s stability, enabling it to move forward with greater confidence,” Sihasak concluded.