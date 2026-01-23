Thai police ramp up security for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year celebrations

The Royal Thai Police have announced strengthened security measures ahead of the upcoming Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2026, and Chinese New Year celebrations from February 15-17, to ensure public safety during the busy holiday season.

Pol Lt Gen Chaipoj Suwannarak, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that the Deputy National Police Chief, Pol Gen Thatchai Pitanilabut, has instructed commanders across the country to ensure safety and maintain public order during these important events.



Valentine’s Day Security Measures

With young people expected to frequent entertainment venues, tourist spots, and hotels on Valentine’s Day, the police are particularly concerned about potential risks such as sexual harassment, gatherings, criminal activity, and illegal street racing. Officers have been instructed to increase patrols in high-risk areas, targeting vulnerable individuals and potential crime hotspots, particularly focusing on sexual harassment and illegal gatherings of minors.

The police are also tightening regulations in entertainment establishments to ensure that alcohol is not sold to minors, and that drug use is strictly prohibited. There will be additional monitoring of online content to prevent the spread of explicit material or the recruitment of young people for illegal activities.

Hotel operators have been urged to be vigilant and prevent underage guests from booking rooms, with strict checks on ID cards and immediate reporting of any suspicious behaviour involving minors.