Thai police ramp up security for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year celebrations

The Royal Thai Police have announced strengthened security measures ahead of the upcoming Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2026, and Chinese New Year celebrations from February 15-17, to ensure public safety during the busy holiday season.
Pol Lt Gen Chaipoj Suwannarak, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that the Deputy National Police Chief, Pol Gen Thatchai Pitanilabut, has instructed commanders across the country to ensure safety and maintain public order during these important events.
With young people expected to frequent entertainment venues, tourist spots, and hotels on Valentine’s Day, the police are particularly concerned about potential risks such as sexual harassment, gatherings, criminal activity, and illegal street racing. Officers have been instructed to increase patrols in high-risk areas, targeting vulnerable individuals and potential crime hotspots, particularly focusing on sexual harassment and illegal gatherings of minors.
The police are also tightening regulations in entertainment establishments to ensure that alcohol is not sold to minors, and that drug use is strictly prohibited. There will be additional monitoring of online content to prevent the spread of explicit material or the recruitment of young people for illegal activities.
Hotel operators have been urged to be vigilant and prevent underage guests from booking rooms, with strict checks on ID cards and immediate reporting of any suspicious behaviour involving minors.
As Chinese New Year is a time for shopping and home preparation, with many Chinese-Thai people returning to their hometowns or travelling for leisure, the police are implementing a comprehensive security plan across 15-17 February.
On February 15, known as “Spending Day”, authorities will intensify patrols in markets, gold shops, banks, and convenience stores to prevent theft and robbery.
On February 16, “Offering Day”, police will focus on preventing fire hazards from incense and candle lighting, and the burning of money and paper offerings. Local police stations will coordinate with disaster response agencies to prepare for potential fire outbreaks.
On February 17, “Travel Day”, police will increase patrols in tourist destinations and the residential areas of Chinese-Thai communities, many of whom will be away on holiday. This will help prevent burglary and theft of property.
The National Police Department is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. If you witness any criminal activity or need assistance, please call the emergency hotline at 191 or 1599, available 24 hours a day.