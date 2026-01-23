null

Army and police dismantle scam ring at Chong Chom–O Smach border

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23, 2026

Army and Technology Crime Suppression Division dismantle scammer ring at Chong Chom–O Smach border, finding fraudulent operations mimicking state agencies.

The Royal Thai Army’s Directorate of Intelligence teamed up with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to conduct a raid on a suspected technology crime hotspot at the Chong Chom–O Smach border in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, under the jurisdiction of the Suranaree Command.

The operation was led by Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Director of the Directorate of Intelligence, and Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, Commander of TCSD, along with officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police.

Army and police dismantle scam ring at Chong Chom–O Smach border

During the investigation, authorities uncovered a large amount of evidence, particularly a room designed to resemble a police office and government agency offices, reflecting a systematic operation for deceiving victims.

The scam was structured with the intention of creating a cross-border criminal network, indicating a highly organised fraud scheme.

Army and police dismantle scam ring at Chong Chom–O Smach border

Officials stated that such activities not only pose a threat to national security but also endanger humanity in the digital age, as they exploit online mechanisms to deceive the public on a wide scale.

The relevant authorities will continue to expand their efforts to block these operations and take decisive legal action to protect citizens and maintain national security in the long term.

Army and police dismantle scam ring at Chong Chom–O Smach border

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy