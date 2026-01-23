Army and police dismantle scam ring at Chong Chom–O Smach border

The Royal Thai Army’s Directorate of Intelligence teamed up with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to conduct a raid on a suspected technology crime hotspot at the Chong Chom–O Smach border in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, under the jurisdiction of the Suranaree Command.

The operation was led by Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Director of the Directorate of Intelligence, and Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, Commander of TCSD, along with officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police.