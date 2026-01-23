Army and police dismantle scam ring at Chong Chom–O Smach border

The Royal Thai Army’s Directorate of Intelligence teamed up with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to conduct a raid on a suspected technology crime hotspot at the Chong Chom–O Smach border in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, under the jurisdiction of the Suranaree Command.
The operation was led by Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Director of the Directorate of Intelligence, and Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, Commander of TCSD, along with officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police.
During the investigation, authorities uncovered a large amount of evidence, particularly a room designed to resemble a police office and government agency offices, reflecting a systematic operation for deceiving victims.
The scam was structured with the intention of creating a cross-border criminal network, indicating a highly organised fraud scheme.
Officials stated that such activities not only pose a threat to national security but also endanger humanity in the digital age, as they exploit online mechanisms to deceive the public on a wide scale.
The relevant authorities will continue to expand their efforts to block these operations and take decisive legal action to protect citizens and maintain national security in the long term.