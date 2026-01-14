Police deploy 126,000 officers to secure 90,000 polling units

The Royal Thai Police has deployed 126,000 officers across the country to secure 90,000 polling stations for the upcoming election, which runs until 12 February 2026.

In an announcement on 13 January 2026, Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that the operation will be coordinated with the Election Commission (EC), local authorities and the military.

The security effort will cover all polling stations, including special attention to 7 border provinces: Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Trat.

These provinces are considered critical for security due to their proximity to international borders, with contingency plans in place should clashes occur along the border. In such an event, armoured vehicles will be deployed for evacuation alongside other security forces. Technology will also be used for information filtering to enhance surveillance and prevent misinformation or chaos.

In the three southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat), authorities will consider shifting or consolidating polling units in high-risk areas, with the military supporting the Border Patrol Police to ensure security. If necessary, election times may be adjusted to ensure safety. Currently, the authorities have only detected minor violations such as damage to campaign posters, with no major violence reported.