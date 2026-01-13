BMA to relocate out-of-constituency referendum venues as registrations surge: EC

Election Commission Office secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Tuesday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will need to change venues for out-of-constituency referendum balloting to cope with the high number of registered voters.
Sawaeng spoke after the Election Commission (EC) Office met Samphan Saengkhamlert, Bangkok election director, and representatives from Bangkok districts.
The meeting was held to check readiness for advance voting on February 1 for the February 8 general election, as well as balloting for the out-of-constituency referendum on a charter amendment on February 8.
Sawaeng said venues for advance voting on February 1 posed no issues, as district offices had prepared spaces large enough to accommodate registered voters.
However, he said the main concern would be out-of-constituency referendum balloting on February 8.
He explained that BMA election officials initially believed the out-of-constituency referendum would take place on the same day as advance voting, so they did not prepare venues for February 8. As a result, existing venues would be too small for the number of registered voters, and new venues would need to be secured, he said.
The five districts with the highest numbers of registrants were:
Pathum Wan district, Constituency 2
Huai Khwang district, Constituency 5
Lak Si district, Constituency 8
Chatuchak district, Constituency 9
Bang Kapi district
Sawaeng said the BMA and district offices had been invited to prepare for advance and out-of-constituency voting, given the high registration numbers. Issues seen in the 2023 election — particularly the addressing of ballot envelopes — were raised to avoid a repeat and to ensure maximum convenience for the public.
He said the BMA would address venues that cannot accommodate voters and increase the number of polling officials to an adequate level.
The BMA also said staffing for polling stations on February 1 should not be a problem, and discussed providing shuttle transport from nearby stations to voting venues.
Sawaeng said the EC Office was ready to facilitate the process and would coordinate with mobile network operators to deploy mobile signal vehicles for voters using identity verification via the thaiD app, so eligibility checks and verification can be completed quickly.
Traffic management and parking arrangements were also discussed.
He said officials were instructed to assist voters throughout the process, from the entrance of polling stations to envelope addressing. Polling officials will write the addresses on every envelope, and voters will not do so.
He said the only issue likely to arise at polling stations would be envelope addressing, adding that other aspects were not expected to cause problems.
On the number of eligible voters, Sawaeng said the Interior Ministry was still surveying and there was no confirmed figure yet. A rough estimate is about 53 million, with final numbers being compiled after advance registration.
On the verification of MP candidates’ qualifications, he said some members of the public had begun raising objections to certain candidates over alleged bankruptcy histories or corruption-related issues. He said the EC checks qualifications through 26 agencies, but there is no central database, meaning issues may sometimes not be detected. If the public has information about any candidate, they can submit an objection to the EC for investigation.