BMA to relocate out-of-constituency referendum venues as registrations surge: EC

Five districts with the highest registrations

The five districts with the highest numbers of registrants were:

Pathum Wan district, Constituency 2

22,925 registered for advance voting

19,035 registered to vote in the out-of-constituency referendum, but the existing venue can accommodate only 10,000

Huai Khwang district, Constituency 5

32,484 registered for advance voting

24,717 registered to vote in the out-of-constituency referendum, but the venue can accommodate only 11,000

Lak Si district, Constituency 8

25,763 registered for advance voting

18,180 registered to vote in the out-of-constituency referendum, but the venue can accommodate only 1,000

Chatuchak district, Constituency 9

51,739 registered for advance voting

39,687 registered to vote in the out-of-constituency referendum, and the venue can accommodate 22,000

Bang Kapi district

58,727 registered for advance voting

42,202 registered to vote in the out-of-constituency referendum

Lessons from 2023 election and measures to ease voting

Sawaeng said the BMA and district offices had been invited to prepare for advance and out-of-constituency voting, given the high registration numbers. Issues seen in the 2023 election — particularly the addressing of ballot envelopes — were raised to avoid a repeat and to ensure maximum convenience for the public.

He said the BMA would address venues that cannot accommodate voters and increase the number of polling officials to an adequate level.

The BMA also said staffing for polling stations on February 1 should not be a problem, and discussed providing shuttle transport from nearby stations to voting venues.

Mobile signal support and on-site assistance

Sawaeng said the EC Office was ready to facilitate the process and would coordinate with mobile network operators to deploy mobile signal vehicles for voters using identity verification via the thaiD app, so eligibility checks and verification can be completed quickly.

Traffic management and parking arrangements were also discussed.

He said officials were instructed to assist voters throughout the process, from the entrance of polling stations to envelope addressing. Polling officials will write the addresses on every envelope, and voters will not do so.

He said the only issue likely to arise at polling stations would be envelope addressing, adding that other aspects were not expected to cause problems.

Eligible voter tally and candidate qualification checks

On the number of eligible voters, Sawaeng said the Interior Ministry was still surveying and there was no confirmed figure yet. A rough estimate is about 53 million, with final numbers being compiled after advance registration.

On the verification of MP candidates’ qualifications, he said some members of the public had begun raising objections to certain candidates over alleged bankruptcy histories or corruption-related issues. He said the EC checks qualifications through 26 agencies, but there is no central database, meaning issues may sometimes not be detected. If the public has information about any candidate, they can submit an objection to the EC for investigation.

