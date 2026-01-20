Police arrest 36-year-old in Hua Hin hotel murder-robbery case

Police investigators on Tuesday evening (January 20) arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of killing a female hotel employee in Hua Hin before stealing property. He was found curled up in grass at the end of Soi Hua Hin 42, about 300 metres from the railway line, and is being taken into custody for questioning.

Earlier, Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thamsuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, had issued urgent orders for Provincial Police Region 7 and the Crime Suppression Division to track down the suspect in the Hua Hin hotel robbery killing in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The crime occurred in the early hours of January 19 and was described as a serious threat to public safety that must be prosecuted.