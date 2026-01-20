Police arrest 36-year-old in Hua Hin hotel murder-robbery case

Police investigators on Tuesday evening (January 20) arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of killing a female hotel employee in Hua Hin before stealing property. He was found curled up in grass at the end of Soi Hua Hin 42, about 300 metres from the railway line, and is being taken into custody for questioning.
Earlier, Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thamsuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, had issued urgent orders for Provincial Police Region 7 and the Crime Suppression Division to track down the suspect in the Hua Hin hotel robbery killing in Prachuap Khiri Khan.
The crime occurred in the early hours of January 19 and was described as a serious threat to public safety that must be prosecuted.
Teeradej said the police chief had been briefed by Provincial Police Region 7 and expressed concern, noting the case was a serious offence that undermined the public’s sense of safety and security.
He added that it took place in a key tourism area and could affect the country’s tourism image.
To ensure the suspect was brought to justice swiftly, Kitrat issued urgent instructions to Pol Lt Gen Phisit Tanprasert, commander of Provincial Police Region 7, and Pol Maj Gen Athorn Chinthong, commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial police, to expedite the arrest.
“The national police chief ordered investigative teams from both Provincial Police Region 7 and the Crime Suppression Division to conduct an intensive search to track down the suspect named in a warrant issued by the Hua Hin Provincial Court and bring him to justice as quickly as possible, wherever he may be hiding, as he is considered dangerous,” Teeradej said.
He added that investigators had been instructed to collect all available evidence, including forensic evidence, CCTV footage and witness testimony, to ensure the case file is as strong as possible.
Kitrat also ordered Provincial Police Region 7 to step up patrols in risk areas, particularly establishments and hotels operating at night, to prevent a repeat incident and reassure tourists and Hua Hin residents.
Teeradej stressed that the Royal Thai Police would not allow the suspect to evade justice, and warned that anyone who shelters or helps the suspect to flee could also face criminal charges.