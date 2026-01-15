Tokyo police arrest Thai woman over sex work case involving girl

Arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department in the high-profile case was Punsiripanya Phakhaphon, 38, a former manager of the shop.

The suspect denied the allegations, saying that she had nothing to do with the matter as she had already quit the shop.

Phakhaphon allegedly had the girl, then 12, provide sexual services to a male customer around June 30 last year without checking the girl's age, according to her arrest warrant.