CDP, Komeito agree to form new party before general election

The agreement was reached between CDP head Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito at the day's meeting.

They will serve as co-heads of the new party, the name of which will be decided as early as Friday.

The move came after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told senior officials of the ruling bloc on Wednesday that she plans to announce her intention on Monday to dissolve the Lower House for a snap general election.