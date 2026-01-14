Japan Panel Seeks Rationale for Curbing Foreigners' Land Purchases

The written statement, submitted to the economic security minister Kimi Onoda by panel chair Reiko Hayashi, called for giving deeper consideration based on the principle of the rule of law, also to security risks that may be posed by land deals by nonresidents in the future, the balance with freedom of economic activities, and consistency with the country's international commitments.

Taking up broader policy matters involving foreigners, the panel of experts advised that relevant authorities enhance information-sharing efforts and optimise existing systems by precisely understanding what is actually going on.