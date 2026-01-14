G-7 Agrees to Swiftly Address Rare Earth Supply Issue

Hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the meeting among Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, plus the European Union, came at a time when China is tightening controls on rare earth exports to Japan and the impact of the Chinese measure is feared to spread across the world.

From Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama attended the meeting.

Officials from resource-producing countries, such as Australia, also took part.

Katayama held a bilateral meeting with Bessent.