Takaichi to Announce Lower House Dissolution Mon.

The all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to be dissolved early in the ordinary Diet session to be convened January 23, Takaichi said in a meeting with Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki.

The Lower House would be dissolved on January 23, according to senior government officials.

The official campaign period for a general election is expected to start January 27, with the voting date likely to be set for February 8, meaning that an election would be held 16 days after the Lower House is dissolved, the shortest period since the end of World War II.

The prime minister emphasised during the meeting with Yoshimura and Suzuki that she will look to the voters, citing the need to seek their judgment on the LDP-JIP coalition agreement.

If the Lower House is dissolved on January 23, it will be the fifth breakup on the first day of a Diet session.

The last time it happened in January was in 1990.