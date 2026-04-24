Trump orders US Navy to target Iran boats as Tehran denies internal rift

US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the US Navy to shoot and destroy any Iranian vessel laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could threaten the fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

The US President also said on Truth Social on Thursday (April 23) that the military would intensify efforts to remove explosive devices from the strategic waterway.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” he said.

“Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!”

Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed that their country will defend itself and respond to any US attack.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to attacks launched by US and Israeli forces, and has since said it has rights over the waterway, which links the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean and partly runs through Iranian waters.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices sharply higher, adding political pressure on Trump in the United States as petrol prices rose above US$4 per gallon, or 3.8 litres, from US$3 before the conflict.