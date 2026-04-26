Trump posts WHCD footage of shooting suspect fleeing before arrest

Chaotic scenes unfolded inside the Washington Hilton after around five to eight shots were heard at about 8.30pm local time on Saturday during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner (WHCD), sending more than 2,600 guests and journalists ducking under dining tables and lying low on the floor in panic.

Footage from inside the ballroom showed armed Secret Service agents moving in to control the main stage and quickly evacuating US President Donald Trump, the First Lady and senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel, to a secure area.

Officers could be heard shouting, “Stay down!” across the venue.