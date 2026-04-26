TTAA urges CAAT to secure refunds for tourists hit by cancelled flights

Damage suffered by consumers

Passengers are unable to travel according to their planned itineraries, losing money and important opportunities, especially in group travel.

Delayed refunds or restrictions requiring passengers to accept credit vouchers affect consumers’ liquidity.

Unclear information from airlines means consumers have to rely mainly on operators to coordinate and solve problems.

Damage falling on tour operators

Although operators did not cause the problem, they have had to bear the direct burden, including:

Advancing refunds to customers to maintain confidence, even though they have not yet received refunds from the airlines.

Absorbing hidden costs such as accommodation, transfers and programme-change expenses, many of which cannot be recovered.

Using substantial resources to solve urgent problems, from coordination and itinerary adjustments to caring for customers case by case.

Bearing reputational damage, even though the incidents are beyond their control.

TTAA said the situation clearly showed that tourism operators were acting as a “buffer”, taking responsibility before and on behalf of airlines, without fair support measures.

Although rules on passenger rights currently exist, TTAA said they are still unable in practice to remedy the real damage that has occurred. There are also insufficient measures to address the impact on operators as business-to-business (B2B) contractual parties, while the reasons cited for flight cancellations still lack transparency and are difficult to verify.

To genuinely protect consumers and create fairness across the system, TTAA asked CAAT to consider concrete action by requiring airlines to provide refunds within a clear timeframe and preventing them from forcing passengers to accept credit against their will. Airlines should also arrange alternative travel or compensation that reflects the actual damage suffered across all sectors, especially in cases where operators have had to advance payments on behalf of customers.

TTAA also said airlines should be required to disclose the reasons for flight cancellations in a transparent and verifiable manner, while an effective complaint mechanism should be established to cover both consumers and operators. Clear regulatory measures and penalties should also be set for airlines that fail to comply.

Thailand’s tourism industry is driven by “confidence”, TTAA said. If operators, who are on the front line of service delivery, are left to bear risks alone, the whole system will be affected in the long term. Consumer protection, therefore, cannot be limited to the final point of service, but must fairly cover the entire service chain.

The association asked the relevant agencies to consider the matter urgently and allow the private sector to take part in discussions to jointly determine appropriate guidelines.