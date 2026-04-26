More than 40,000 Samsung chip workers threaten 18-day strike

A large-scale labour action involving more than 40,000 employees at Samsung Electronics’ chip plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, is threatening semiconductor production, with the union demanding the removal of the company’s performance-based bonus cap.

If no agreement is reached, the action could escalate into an 18-day general strike from May 21.

Such a strike would shake the supply chain for memory chips used by most Android smartphones, and could affect product prices or availability in the market.

Samsung Electronics, together with TSMC, is one of only a few companies in the world with the capacity and infrastructure to manufacture semiconductors, which are at the heart of most electronic devices today.

However, as long as production cannot rely fully on automation, the company remains exposed to labour-related risks.