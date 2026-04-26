Six hurt after SWISS flight aborts takeoff in Delhi

Six passengers were injured after a Zurich-bound SWISS flight aborted takeoff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday following an engine fire incident.
Flight LX147, operated with an Airbus A330, had begun its takeoff run at around 1.08am local time when one of its engines developed a problem and the crew rejected takeoff. A full emergency was declared at the airport, and passengers were evacuated on the runway using emergency slides.
SWISS said the aircraft involved was registered as HB-JHK and was carrying 228 passengers and four infants. The airline said six passengers were receiving medical attention, while the crew were unharmed.
A small number of passengers who could not use the emergency slides were helped off the aircraft using stairs. The airline said local teams were assisting passengers and arranging onward travel, including rebookings and hotel accommodation where needed.
Images and videos from the incident later circulated on social media, showing the evacuation on the runway.
SWISS said it had set up a task force and would send technical specialists to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and determine the cause of the incident. The airline said passenger and crew safety remained its top priority.