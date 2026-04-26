Six hurt after SWISS flight aborts takeoff in Delhi

Six passengers were injured after a Zurich-bound SWISS flight aborted takeoff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday following an engine fire incident.

Flight LX147, operated with an Airbus A330, had begun its takeoff run at around 1.08am local time when one of its engines developed a problem and the crew rejected takeoff. A full emergency was declared at the airport, and passengers were evacuated on the runway using emergency slides.

SWISS said the aircraft involved was registered as HB-JHK and was carrying 228 passengers and four infants. The airline said six passengers were receiving medical attention, while the crew were unharmed.