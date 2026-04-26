Summer storms to hit upper Thailand from April 28

People are urged to avoid open areas, large trees and unsecured billboards during storms. Farmers are also advised to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from possible damage.

North: hot weather, storms and hail

In the North, hot weather and isolated thundershowers with gusty winds are expected from April 26-28, with isolated heavy rain on April 26.

From April 29 to May 2, the region will see hot to very hot weather, with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and isolated heavy rain.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 20-28°C minimum to 34-40°C maximum during the period.

Northeast: storms likely from April 28

The Northeast will experience hot weather and isolated thundershowers from April 26-27.

From April 28 to May 2, hot weather will continue, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Temperatures are expected to range from 21-27°C minimum to 31-39°C maximum.

Central region and Bangkok to face storms later

In the Central region, hot weather and isolated thundershowers with gusty winds are forecast from April 26-28.

From April 29 to May 2, hot to very hot weather is expected, along with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail.

Temperatures will range from 23-28°C minimum to 33-40°C maximum.

In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, hot weather and isolated thundershowers are expected from April 26-28. From April 29 to May 2, scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and isolated heavy rain are forecast.

Bangkok temperatures are expected to range from 26-28°C minimum to 34-37°C maximum.

East to see heavy rain in some areas

The East will see hot weather and isolated thundershowers with gusty winds from April 26-28.

From April 29 to May 2, scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and isolated heavy rain are expected.

Waves in the eastern sea are forecast to remain below one metre, but may rise above one metre during thundershowers. Temperatures will range from 23-28°C minimum to 33-37°C maximum.

South to see fewer thundershowers

In the South, southeasterly winds over the Gulf and the region are expected to weaken from April 28 to May 2, resulting in fewer thundershowers.

Both the east and west coasts will remain hot, with isolated thundershowers throughout the period.

On the east coast, waves are expected to be about one metre high, rising above one metre during thundershowers. Temperatures will range from 23-27°C minimum to 33-39°C maximum.

On the west coast, waves will be below one metre, rising above one metre during thundershowers. Temperatures will range from 24-28°C minimum to 33-37°C maximum.