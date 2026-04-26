10 high-sodium Thai dishes that may quietly harm your kidneys

Kidney specialists have warned that high sodium intake is one of the major factors that can accelerate kidney deterioration.

When the body receives too much salt, it can lead to fluid retention, high blood pressure and increased pressure on the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys. Over time, this pressure can gradually reduce kidney function with few noticeable symptoms.

The World Health Organisation and Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health recommend consuming no more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium per day, equivalent to about one teaspoon of salt. However, recent survey data show that Thais consume an average of 3,650–3,850 milligrams of sodium per day, nearly double the recommended level.

Doctors said the kidneys are highly resilient organs. Even when more than 70% of kidney function has already been damaged, many patients may still feel no obvious symptoms.

By the time the condition progresses to stage 5 chronic kidney failure, the kidneys may stop functioning properly, making dialysis or kidney replacement therapy necessary.

At that stage, patients may suffer fatigue, anaemia, swelling, fragile bones, weakened immunity and an increased risk of death.