PM2.5 spikes in 38 provinces as North and Northeast face health risks

Thailand’s air quality remained a serious concern on Wednesday (April 22), with PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard in many areas, particularly in the North, where readings peaked at 125.4 micrograms per cubic metre.

According to the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) at 5pm, PM2.5 levels were above the safety standard in 38 provinces nationwide.

The North, which was worst hit, recorded PM2.5 levels above the standard in most areas, with readings ranging from 43.8 to 125.4 micrograms per cubic metre. Red-level pollution was reported in several provinces, including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun and Lampang.

In the Northeast, PM2.5 levels were above the standard in most areas, with readings ranging from 22.0 to 72.2 micrograms per cubic metre.

The Central and western regions also recorded PM2.5 levels above the standard in most areas, with readings ranging from 25.5 to 60.9 micrograms per cubic metre.

In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, air quality was at a moderate level, with readings ranging from 18.7 to 33.8 micrograms per cubic metre.

The East and the South recorded very good air quality.