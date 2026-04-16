Northern hotspots top 2,100 as PM2.5 exceeds limits in every province

More than 2,100 hotspots were detected across northern Thailand on Wednesday (April 16), while PM2.5 pollution remained above standard levels in every province in the region, according to authorities.

The Northern Forest Fire and Haze Monitoring and Control Operations Centre, under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said satellite data from the Suomi NPP (VIIRS system) recorded a total of 2,165 hotspots across 17 northern provinces.

Most hotspots found in protected forest areas

Of the total, 1,329 hotspots were found in protected forest areas, 720 in national reserved forests, and 116 outside forest areas.