Northern hotspots top 2,100 as PM2.5 exceeds limits in every province

More than 2,100 hotspots were detected across northern Thailand on Wednesday (April 16), while PM2.5 pollution remained above standard levels in every province in the region, according to authorities.
The Northern Forest Fire and Haze Monitoring and Control Operations Centre, under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said satellite data from the Suomi NPP (VIIRS system) recorded a total of 2,165 hotspots across 17 northern provinces.
Of the total, 1,329 hotspots were found in protected forest areas, 720 in national reserved forests, and 116 outside forest areas.
The figures underline the continuing severity of forest fire and haze conditions in the North, where large numbers of hotspots remain concentrated in forest land.
The three provinces with the highest number of hotspots were Nan with 287, Chiang Rai with 283, and Lampang with 278.
They were followed by Chiang Mai with 244, Tak with 180, Phayao with 143, and Phetchabun with 136.
Other provinces recorded lower but still significant numbers, including Uttaradit with 116, Phrae with 86, Phitsanulok with 76, Uthai Thani with 74, Mae Hong Son with 69, Nakhon Sawan with 67, Sukhothai with 38, and Lamphun with 27. Phichit reported no hotspots.
Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department reported that PM2.5 levels in all northern provinces remained above the standard, with air quality rated in the orange and red zones.
The department said the pollution levels were affecting public health, as the entire northern region continued to face unsafe air conditions.