Erawan Shrine bombing case reaches verdict after decade-long trial

After civilian cases were later removed from military-court jurisdiction, the case was transferred to the South Bangkok Criminal Court, forcing witness examination to restart in the civilian system.

Covid and interpreter problems slowed proceedings

The case was then further delayed during the Covid-19 period, when court proceedings across the country were disrupted.

Another major obstacle was interpretation. The defendants speak Uyghur, requiring translation between Uyghur, English and Thai. Interpreter problems had already affected the case in its early years. In 2016, the bombing trial stalled after a military court rejected one proposed interpreter and another interpreter could not communicate with the defendants in Uyghur.

The long-running trial has been delayed by changes between military and civilian courts as well as a shortage of qualified courtroom interpreters.

More than 400 prosecution witnesses

The scale of the case also contributed to its length.

The trial involved more than 400 prosecution witnesses, more than 45 defence witnesses, large volumes of documentary evidence and physical evidence. The court eventually moved to complete the remaining witness hearings before setting the June 11 verdict date.

From 2023 to 2026, the South Bangkok Criminal Court accelerated the examination of remaining prosecution and defence witnesses, bringing the case to the verdict stage after more than a decade.

Other suspects and one acquittal

Authorities had also issued arrest warrants for several other alleged members of the network.

One Thai woman, Wanna Suansan, who was accused of renting accommodation for suspects, was acquitted by the South Bangkok Criminal Court in November 2024 after the court found the evidence insufficient. She was one of three people apprehended out of 17 suspects named by authorities.