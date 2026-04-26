Cole Tomas Allen named as suspect in WHCA dinner shooting at Washington Hilton

The suspect arrested over the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 25) has been identified by a law enforcement official as Cole Tomas Allen, a Los Angeles-area man who appears, based on social media accounts, to be a Caltech graduate working as a part-time teacher and game developer.

The incident prompted Secret Service agents to rush US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump out of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner after loud bangs were heard.

During the event at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC, several gunshots were reportedly heard. Security officers immediately escorted Trump, his wife, Vice President JD Vance and all senior officials from the area.

Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover, while waiters fled towards the front of the dining hall.