Trump cancels Pakistan envoy talks as Iran peace hopes fade

Trump told reporters in Florida that he cancelled the visit because the talks involved too much travel and expense, while Iran’s latest proposal was still not acceptable. He said Tehran had improved its offer after the trip was scrapped, but “not enough”.

The US president also claimed on Truth Social that Iran’s leadership was divided, saying Washington held the stronger position and that Tehran could call if it wanted talks.

Araqchi described his visit to Pakistan as “very fruitful”, but Iran’s position remained firm. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Sharif by phone that Tehran would not accept “imposed negotiations” under threats or blockade, according to a statement from the Iranian government.

Pezeshkian said the United States should first remove “operational obstacles”, including its blockade on Iranian ports, before any groundwork could be laid for resolving the conflict.

An Iranian diplomatic source in Islamabad also said Tehran would not accept US “maximalist demands”.