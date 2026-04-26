Thai AirAsia cuts more summer routes as jet fuel prices surge

Don Mueang – Hong Kong

Previously operated once daily. Services will be suspended from May 11 to June 30.

Don Mueang – Kuala Lumpur

Previously operated once daily. Services will be suspended from April 29 to October 24.

Don Mueang – Ahmedabad

Previously operated five flights per week. Services will be suspended from May 27 to October 25.

Don Mueang – Guwahati

Previously operated four flights per week. Services will be suspended from April 28 to October 24.

Don Mueang – Jaipur

Previously operated five flights per week. Services will be suspended from May 11 to October 24.

Don Mueang – Lucknow

Previously operated four flights per week. Services will be suspended from June 2 to October 24.

Previous cancellations also remain in place

The latest route suspensions are in addition to services that had already been cancelled earlier.

These include Suvarnabhumi – Narathiwat flights FD4252/4253, which are suspended from April 21 to October 24, 2026.

The Don Mueang – Xi’an route, flights FD588/589, has also been suspended from May 11 to October 23, 2026, while Hong Kong – Okinawa flights FD518/519 are suspended from May 7 to October 24, 2026.

From Phuket, the Phuket – Chennai route, flights FD192/193, is suspended from April 13 to October 24, 2026, while FD193 is suspended from April 14 to October 25.

The Phuket – Kochi route, flights FD196/197, is suspended from April 17 to October 23, 2026, while FD197 is suspended from April 18 to October 24.

Jet fuel costs put pressure on airlines

The route adjustments come as the Middle East conflict continues to push global oil prices higher, with aviation fuel prices also rising sharply.

The price of Jet A-1 fuel has reportedly increased two to three times compared with levels before the conflict. Prices have climbed from around US$80 per barrel to more than US$140 per barrel.

That surge has raised the cost of operating each flight. Fuel previously accounted for about 30% of the cost per flight, but the sharp increase has forced airlines to urgently review their operations.

Medium- and long-haul routes hit hardest

The impact has prompted airlines to cut flight frequencies and temporarily suspend some routes, particularly medium- and long-haul services where fuel costs make up a larger share of operating expenses.

Some domestic routes have also started to feel the impact as operators continue to manage costs against the backdrop of unstable global energy prices.