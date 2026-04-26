Thai AirAsia cuts more summer routes as jet fuel prices surge

Thai AirAsia has adjusted its summer 2026 flight schedule, suspending several routes and reducing services as airlines face sharply higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict and the wider oil crisis.
The carrier, operating under flight code FD, has revised its services on multiple international routes from Don Mueang Airport, with some flights halted temporarily and others removed from the schedule for several months.
The latest adjustments come as the global fuel situation remains volatile, forcing airlines to move quickly to manage rising operating costs.
Thai AirAsia has temporarily suspended or reduced services on the following routes:
Don Mueang – Kathmandu
Previously operated four and three flights per week. Services will be suspended from April 28 to August 1.
Don Mueang – Denpasar
Previously operated once daily. Services will be suspended from May 1 to June 30.
Don Mueang – Singapore
Previously operated twice daily. Services will be suspended from May 12 to June 30.
Don Mueang – Hong Kong
Previously operated once daily. Services will be suspended from May 11 to June 30.
Don Mueang – Kuala Lumpur
Previously operated once daily. Services will be suspended from April 29 to October 24.
Don Mueang – Ahmedabad
Previously operated five flights per week. Services will be suspended from May 27 to October 25.
Don Mueang – Guwahati
Previously operated four flights per week. Services will be suspended from April 28 to October 24.
Don Mueang – Jaipur
Previously operated five flights per week. Services will be suspended from May 11 to October 24.
Don Mueang – Lucknow
Previously operated four flights per week. Services will be suspended from June 2 to October 24.
The latest route suspensions are in addition to services that had already been cancelled earlier.
These include Suvarnabhumi – Narathiwat flights FD4252/4253, which are suspended from April 21 to October 24, 2026.
The Don Mueang – Xi’an route, flights FD588/589, has also been suspended from May 11 to October 23, 2026, while Hong Kong – Okinawa flights FD518/519 are suspended from May 7 to October 24, 2026.
From Phuket, the Phuket – Chennai route, flights FD192/193, is suspended from April 13 to October 24, 2026, while FD193 is suspended from April 14 to October 25.
The Phuket – Kochi route, flights FD196/197, is suspended from April 17 to October 23, 2026, while FD197 is suspended from April 18 to October 24.
The route adjustments come as the Middle East conflict continues to push global oil prices higher, with aviation fuel prices also rising sharply.
The price of Jet A-1 fuel has reportedly increased two to three times compared with levels before the conflict. Prices have climbed from around US$80 per barrel to more than US$140 per barrel.
That surge has raised the cost of operating each flight. Fuel previously accounted for about 30% of the cost per flight, but the sharp increase has forced airlines to urgently review their operations.
The impact has prompted airlines to cut flight frequencies and temporarily suspend some routes, particularly medium- and long-haul services where fuel costs make up a larger share of operating expenses.
Some domestic routes have also started to feel the impact as operators continue to manage costs against the backdrop of unstable global energy prices.