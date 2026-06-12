Trump halts Iran strikes as nuclear deal hopes lift markets

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a fresh round of planned strikes on Iran, claiming that a diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran has brought Washington close to ending its latest military confrontation in the Middle East.

The decision halted what would have been a third consecutive day of US air strikes and bombing operations against Iranian targets.

Trump told supporters that the United States had “ended the war with Iran”, saying details on the time and location for the signing of what he described as a historic peace agreement would be announced over the weekend.

His announcement came only hours after he had threatened tougher action against Tehran, including the possible seizure of Kharg Island and attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure if negotiations failed.

The shift was presented by Trump as evidence that his pressure campaign had forced Iran to accept stricter nuclear conditions.

Trump said the proposed agreement would close what he described as a loophole in earlier nuclear restrictions. He argued that Iran must not only be barred from developing nuclear weapons, but also from acquiring them through purchase.

“The most important thing is that Iran will never have nuclear weapons, and that means neither developing nor purchasing them,” Trump said.