Mexico launches FIFA World Cup 2026 with Shakira performance

Biggest World Cup in history

The 2026 tournament marks a major expansion for world football, with the competition growing from 32 to 48 teams and from 64 to 104 matches.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are jointly hosting the tournament, which runs from June 11 until the final on July 19, 2026. It is the first World Cup to be staged across three host nations.

Estadio Azteca also entered the record books as the first stadium to host matches at three World Cups, following its role in the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

Mexico starts Group A with victory

After the opening ceremony, attention turned to the first Group A match between Mexico and South Africa.

Backed by a roaring home crowd, Mexico made a strong start to their campaign with a 2-0 victory, securing the first three points of the expanded 48-team tournament.

The result gave the co-hosts an early lead in Group A and provided the perfect sporting finish to a landmark opening night in Mexico City.