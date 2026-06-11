JAS strengthens content business with FIFA World Cup 2026 rights deal

Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS) has informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Thailand.

The company said the move is aimed at expanding its media and sports-content business while strengthening its long-term growth potential.

Soraj Asavaprapha, chief executive officer of JAS, said the company had entered into an agreement to obtain the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Thailand.

He said the transaction was in line with the company’s business policy and operating plan, particularly its strategy to reinforce its media and sports-content operations.

The deal is being submitted to the company’s board of directors for approval today. JAS said it would provide further details to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and shareholders in due course.