48 teams, 104 matches, billions in revenue: World Cup 2026 kicks off as FIFA’s biggest business event

FIFA’s record cycle

The 2026 World Cup is also the centrepiece of FIFA’s wider financial cycle. The Guardian reported that FIFA expects to generate around US$13 billion in revenue across the four-year cycle ending with this tournament, with almost US$9 billion expected to be brought in during 2026.

For FIFA, the World Cup is no longer just a tournament. It is a global media product, a sponsorship platform, a hospitality business and a premium ticketing machine operating at the same time.

The biggest revenue driver remains broadcasting. The jump to 104 matches gives networks and streaming platforms more live content to sell to advertisers and subscribers, especially with kick-off times across North America offering access to valuable media markets.

Economic impact projected in the trillions of baht

Beyond FIFA’s own revenue, the tournament is expected to create a major economic ripple effect across tourism, transport, hotels, restaurants, retail and host-city services.

A FIFA-WTO-linked socioeconomic impact study developed by OpenEconomics estimates that World Cup 2026 could generate US$80.1 billion in gross output globally, equivalent to roughly Bt2.88 trillion, and contribute US$40.9 billion, or around Bt1.47 trillion, to global GDP. The same analysis projects 6.5 million total attendees and 824,000 full-time-equivalent jobs worldwide.

The study also estimates that the United States will capture the largest share of the economic benefit, with US$30.5 billion in gross output, US$17.2 billion in GDP contribution and 185,000 full-time-equivalent jobs.

Existing stadiums reduce the usual mega-event risk

One reason the North American World Cup is commercially attractive is that the hosts are relying heavily on existing sports infrastructure, rather than building a full set of new stadiums from scratch.

The tournament will use major venues across the US, Canada and Mexico, reducing the risk of post-event “white elephant” stadiums that have haunted some previous mega-events. FIFA’s own impact analysis says the tournament will involve total event-related expenditure of US$13.9 billion, including tourist spending, FIFA expenditure, host-city operations and capital investments.

That structure makes the 2026 edition different from tournaments where host nations faced large construction bills before the first match was played. Here, the commercial logic depends more on filling existing mega-stadiums, selling premium hospitality, attracting international visitors and maximising media revenue.

Tourism becomes the hosts’ payday

For host economies, the biggest prize is not FIFA’s broadcast money, but spending by travelling supporters.

The FIFA impact study expects 6.5 million people to attend the tournament, with tourism spending forming the largest part of event-related expenditure. Hotels, restaurants, airlines, local transport providers and retailers in host cities are expected to benefit from the surge in football tourism.

In the United States alone, the study estimates US$6.4 billion in anticipated tourist spending, reflecting the country’s central role as host of 11 of the 16 World Cup cities.

Bigger revenues, higher scrutiny

The commercial boom also brings scrutiny. As FIFA turns the World Cup into a larger revenue platform, fans are facing higher costs for tickets, travel and accommodation.

Associated Press reported that FIFA has faced pressure over high ticket prices and sales practices, with attorneys general in New York and New Jersey investigating whether ticketing practices violated consumer protection laws. Some seats for the July 19 final have been listed at nearly US$33,000.

That makes the 2026 World Cup a two-sided business story. On one side, it is a financial triumph for FIFA and a tourism windfall for host cities. On the other, it raises a sharper question about whether football’s biggest event is becoming less accessible to ordinary supporters.

From the first whistle, World Cup 2026 is therefore more than a sporting spectacle. It is a test of FIFA’s expanded tournament model — one that converts football passion into broadcast rights, sponsor packages, hotel nights, premium seats and billions of dollars in economic activity.