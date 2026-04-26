Road closures set for Phra Pradaeng Songkran parade

While most of Thailand celebrates Songkran from April 13-15, Phra Pradaeng traditionally holds its festivities about a week later, making it one of the country’s most famous late-Songkran celebrations.

The final day, often regarded as the festival’s “Wan Lai” or flowing day, is expected to draw large crowds for the grand parade, cultural activities and water play around Phra Pradaeng District Office and the surrounding market area.

Mon heritage at the heart of the festival

Organised by Phra Pradaeng Municipality, the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation, government agencies, the private sector and local residents, the festival aims to preserve local traditions and promote tourism in Samut Prakan.

Phra Pradaeng Songkran is known for its deep Thai-Raman, or Mon, cultural roots. Unlike many Songkran celebrations that focus mainly on water splashing, this festival highlights traditional dress, merit-making, community rituals and cultural performances.

Visitors can often see participants dressed in colourful Mon attire, including intricate sabai shawls, while local traditions such as the release of birds and fish remain an important part of the celebration.

Grand parade and cultural highlights

The main highlight on April 26 is the grand Songkran parade, featuring decorated floats, Nang Songkran participants and Loi Chai contestants, often described as the male counterpart in the festival’s pageantry.

Another important feature is the bird and fish parade, with participants carrying birds in cages and fish in bowls before releasing them for merit-making at Wat Prodket Chettharam, the only royal temple in Phra Pradaeng.

In the evening, visitors may also see Saba Raman, a traditional Mon courtship game involving rhythmic play with ivory or wooden discs.

Festival-goers can also try kalamae, a sticky, sweet Mon dessert traditionally stirred in large woks and served to guests during the Songkran period.

Visitors urged to plan ahead

With large crowds expected and traffic restrictions in place, visitors are advised to check routes before travelling, avoid driving into the central festival area where possible and use alternative roads as directed by authorities.

The Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival remains one of Thailand’s most distinctive New Year celebrations, combining Mon cultural heritage, merit-making, colourful processions and festive water play in one of Samut Prakan’s most atmospheric local events.