Road closures set for Phra Pradaeng Songkran parade

Tourists heading to the 2026 Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival in Samut Prakan on Sunday are being urged to plan their journeys carefully, as several key roads will be closed from 2pm on April 26 to support the grand parade and ensure public safety.
The closures are expected to affect traffic around Phra Pradaeng Market, the district’s main festival area and roads connected to the parade route. Authorities have asked visitors and local residents to avoid affected routes and allow extra travel time.
The first closure will be on Nakhon Khuean Khan Road, inbound from Sam Yaek Pradaeng towards Phra Pradaeng Market. The road will be closed from Intersection 86 to Phra Pradaeng Market.
On Phra Ratchawiriyaphon Road, the inbound side near Wat Phaichayon intersection will be closed to prevent vehicles from entering Songtham Road.
Si Khuean Khan Road will also be closed from Ho Lika intersection, under Bhumibol Bridge, to Tha Hin intersection. This section will be used as the assembly area for the Songkran parade.
Visitors who need to enter or leave Phetchahueng Road are advised to use Soi Suksawat 39 instead.
The road closures coincide with the final and busiest day of the Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival, also known as Pak Lat Songkran, which runs from April 24-26, 2026.
While most of Thailand celebrates Songkran from April 13-15, Phra Pradaeng traditionally holds its festivities about a week later, making it one of the country’s most famous late-Songkran celebrations.
The final day, often regarded as the festival’s “Wan Lai” or flowing day, is expected to draw large crowds for the grand parade, cultural activities and water play around Phra Pradaeng District Office and the surrounding market area.
Organised by Phra Pradaeng Municipality, the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation, government agencies, the private sector and local residents, the festival aims to preserve local traditions and promote tourism in Samut Prakan.
Phra Pradaeng Songkran is known for its deep Thai-Raman, or Mon, cultural roots. Unlike many Songkran celebrations that focus mainly on water splashing, this festival highlights traditional dress, merit-making, community rituals and cultural performances.
Visitors can often see participants dressed in colourful Mon attire, including intricate sabai shawls, while local traditions such as the release of birds and fish remain an important part of the celebration.
The main highlight on April 26 is the grand Songkran parade, featuring decorated floats, Nang Songkran participants and Loi Chai contestants, often described as the male counterpart in the festival’s pageantry.
Another important feature is the bird and fish parade, with participants carrying birds in cages and fish in bowls before releasing them for merit-making at Wat Prodket Chettharam, the only royal temple in Phra Pradaeng.
In the evening, visitors may also see Saba Raman, a traditional Mon courtship game involving rhythmic play with ivory or wooden discs.
Festival-goers can also try kalamae, a sticky, sweet Mon dessert traditionally stirred in large woks and served to guests during the Songkran period.
With large crowds expected and traffic restrictions in place, visitors are advised to check routes before travelling, avoid driving into the central festival area where possible and use alternative roads as directed by authorities.
The Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival remains one of Thailand’s most distinctive New Year celebrations, combining Mon cultural heritage, merit-making, colourful processions and festive water play in one of Samut Prakan’s most atmospheric local events.