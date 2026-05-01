Thai workers march to Government House, demand 712-baht minimum wage

Thai labour groups marched to Government House on Wednesday to submit nine demands to the government, including a call to raise the minimum wage to 712 baht per day.

The rally was held on May 1, 2026, to mark National Labour Day. The Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation, the State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation and labour unions from several sectors first gathered at Democracy Monument before marching to Gate 5 of Government House.

The nine demands were: