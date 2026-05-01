Thai workers march to Government House, demand 712-baht minimum wage

FRIDAY, MAY 01, 2026
Thai workers march to Government House, demand 712-baht minimum wage

Labour groups marked May Day with nine demands to the government, including a 712-baht minimum wage and social security reform

Thai labour groups marched to Government House on Wednesday to submit nine demands to the government, including a call to raise the minimum wage to 712 baht per day.

The rally was held on May 1, 2026, to mark National Labour Day. The Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation, the State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation and labour unions from several sectors first gathered at Democracy Monument before marching to Gate 5 of Government House.

The nine demands were:

  1. Solve energy-related problems
  2. Speed up ratification of ILO conventions requested by labour groups
  3. Raise the minimum wage to 712 baht per day
  4. Stop all forms of state enterprise privatisation
  5. Reform the social security system
  6. End short-term employment
  7. Seriously tackle toxic air pollution
  8. Immediately ban asbestos in all products
  9. Classify extreme heat as a public disaster and introduce stronger worker health and safety protections
  10. Speed up a lawful policy framework for managing migrant workers

The rally also saw the launch of seven candidates for the Social Security Board election. The candidates promoted policies to reform the Social Security Office and develop a fair old-age pension formula to ensure that insured workers under Sections 33 and 39 do not lose benefits.

Separately, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul offered his greetings to workers on Labour Day.

Speaking at Government House at 9.45am, Anutin said he wished to express his appreciation for workers and hoped they would remain healthy, succeed in their work and enjoy security in life.

Asked whether the government would respond if workers requested a wage increase, Anutin said: “Everything must be based on reason.”

Thai workers march to Government House, demand 712-baht minimum wage Thai workers march to Government House, demand 712-baht minimum wage Thai workers march to Government House, demand 712-baht minimum wage

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