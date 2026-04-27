Thailand’s EEC property market grows on labour and industry demand

The information centre of LWS Wisdom and Solutions Co., Ltd. (LWS) has pointed to a new picture of the property market in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), saying it is moving from growth driven by investment and infrastructure stimulus towards a housing market powered by “real demand” from the workforce and industrial sector.

This has significantly changed the equation for project development and property investment in the area.

Over the past several years, the EEC has been supported by domestic and foreign investment, the expansion of industrial estates and infrastructure megaprojects, making the eastern region a key part of the country’s economic strategy.

But what is happening does not reflect investment capital alone; it is also clearly changing the structure of housing demand in the area.

LWS said the EEC was not merely a manufacturing base but was becoming a hub for skilled labour, engineers, production-line managers and foreign nationals who work and reside there long term.

Amata City Chonburi, in particular, has a formal workforce of more than 200,000 people, reflecting housing demand arising from “structural necessity” rather than trend-led demand.