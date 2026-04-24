Bank of Thailand extends LTV easing to June 30, 2027, as property sector seeks relief in fragile economy

Thailand’s property sector has welcomed the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) decision to extend its loan-to-value (LTV) easing measures to June 30, 2027, a move the industry says could help sustain demand and support business conditions amid a fragile economic backdrop.

The extension comes as Thailand’s real estate market continues to face broad challenges, pressured by weak domestic and external conditions and fresh uncertainty linked to the Middle East war, which has weighed on consumer confidence and overall purchasing power. With limited policy space, the state response has largely focused on extending relief measures in packages, aimed at preventing the market from deteriorating further.

The BOT’s latest decision extends the relaxed LTV rules from their previous expiry date of June 30, 2026. Industry players also expect the government’s reductions in transfer and mortgage registration fees to be extended as well.

BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the LTV extension is intended to help stimulate housing purchases and support credit growth in the system, providing an important boost for the property sector while the economy remains in recovery mode. The move follows sustained calls from three industry bodies—the Housing Business Association, the Thai Condominium Association, and the Thai Real Estate Association—for continued support measures in both the short and long term.