SET expected to fluctuate despite rising oil price, LTV relaxation

"However, uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to taper its quantitative easing on November 2-3 and mass sell-offs of shares whose third-quarter performance is expected to drop would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

▪︎ GULF, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE, PSL, TTA, BANPU and LANNA, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPALL, TNP and KK, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.