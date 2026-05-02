Arsenal face Fulham in key Premier League clash tonight

Arsenal will host Fulham in a key Premier League fixture tonight, as the league leaders look to maintain their push at the top of the table.

The match, part of the 2025/26 Premier League matchday 35 schedule, will be played at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with kick-off at 11.30pm Thailand time.

Fans can follow the build-up, team news, recent form, head-to-head statistics, latest standings, predicted line-ups, live scores and online streaming through AIS PLAY and MONOMAX.

Head-to-head record: Arsenal vs Fulham

• October 18, 2025: Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

• April 1, 2025: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

• December 8, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

• December 31, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal

• August 26, 2023: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham