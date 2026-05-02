Arsenal face Fulham in key Premier League clash tonight

Arsenal will host Fulham in a key Premier League fixture tonight, as the league leaders look to maintain their push at the top of the table.
The match, part of the 2025/26 Premier League matchday 35 schedule, will be played at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with kick-off at 11.30pm Thailand time.
Fans can follow the build-up, team news, recent form, head-to-head statistics, latest standings, predicted line-ups, live scores and online streaming through AIS PLAY and MONOMAX.
Head-to-head record: Arsenal vs Fulham
• October 18, 2025: Fulham 0-1 Arsenal
• April 1, 2025: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
• December 8, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Arsenal
• December 31, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal
• August 26, 2023: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham
Recent form
• Arsenal have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six matches, scoring five goals and conceding five.
• Fulham have also won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six matches, scoring four goals and conceding four.
Predicted starting line-ups
• Arsenal (4-3-3): David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze.
• Fulham (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sander Berge, Saša Lukić; Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe, Samuel Chukwueze; Raúl Jiménez.
Premier League fixtures
Saturday, May 2, 2026
• 9pm: Wolverhampton vs Sunderland
• 9pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
• 9pm: Brentford vs West Ham
• 11.30pm: Arsenal vs Fulham
Sunday, May 3, 2026
• 8pm: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
• 9.30pm: Manchester United vs Liverpool
• 1am: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live