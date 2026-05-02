Arsenal face Fulham in key Premier League clash tonight

SATURDAY, MAY 02, 2026
Arsenal face Fulham in key Premier League clash tonight

Arsenal host Fulham at Emirates Stadium in Premier League matchday 35, with live coverage on AIS PLAY and MONOMAX

Arsenal will host Fulham in a key Premier League fixture tonight, as the league leaders look to maintain their push at the top of the table.

The match, part of the 2025/26 Premier League matchday 35 schedule, will be played at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with kick-off at 11.30pm Thailand time.

Fans can follow the build-up, team news, recent form, head-to-head statistics, latest standings, predicted line-ups, live scores and online streaming through AIS PLAY and MONOMAX.

Head-to-head record: Arsenal vs Fulham

• October 18, 2025: Fulham 0-1 Arsenal
• April 1, 2025: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
• December 8, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Arsenal
• December 31, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal
• August 26, 2023: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Recent form

• Arsenal have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six matches, scoring five goals and conceding five.
• Fulham have also won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six matches, scoring four goals and conceding four.

Predicted starting line-ups

• Arsenal (4-3-3): David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze.

• Fulham (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sander Berge, Saša Lukić; Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe, Samuel Chukwueze; Raúl Jiménez.

Premier League fixtures

Saturday, May 2, 2026

• 9pm: Wolverhampton vs Sunderland
• 9pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
• 9pm: Brentford vs West Ham
• 11.30pm: Arsenal vs Fulham

Sunday, May 3, 2026

• 8pm: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
• 9.30pm: Manchester United vs Liverpool
• 1am: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live

AIS PLAY channel 502
MONOMAX

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy